Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOG stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

