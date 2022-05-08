NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. NortonLifeLock updated its Q1 guidance to $0.47-$0.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 6,431,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,768. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

