Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NVZMY stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

