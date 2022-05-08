Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.69 Million

Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $710.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NU’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $666.40 million and the highest is $754.98 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NU.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $114,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12. NU has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

