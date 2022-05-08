Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NU stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. NU has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

