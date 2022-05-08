Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get NU alerts:

NU stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. NU has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.