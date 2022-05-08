Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get NU alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12. NU has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.