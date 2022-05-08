Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 192,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,191. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONCT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

