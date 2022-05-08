OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.