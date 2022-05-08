OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. 147,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.02. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

