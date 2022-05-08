OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.54. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

