Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$30,940.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares purchased 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,175,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,331,061.36.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

Osisko Metals stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,058. The firm has a market cap of C$108.99 million and a P/E ratio of -19.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

