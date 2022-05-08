Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$27,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,065,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,015,433.72.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Robert Wares bought 59,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,750.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.54. 221,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,058. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.99 million and a P/E ratio of -19.29. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

