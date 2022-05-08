Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter.

OUT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

