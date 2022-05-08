Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

OXBR stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 70.89% and a net margin of 83.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

