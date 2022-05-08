Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
OXBR stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 70.89% and a net margin of 83.77%.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
