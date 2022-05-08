Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 679,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 341,557 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,180 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 26,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

