Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.43.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.