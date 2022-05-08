Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.36. 866,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,952. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $86.37 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Papa John’s International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

