Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRRWF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Park Lawn stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

