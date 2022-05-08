Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Paya reported sales of $55.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.51 million to $280.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $305.66 million to $331.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

PAYA stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.00 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paya by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,058 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Paya by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paya by 104.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,411 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

