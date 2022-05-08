Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PYCR stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.40. 987,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.50. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $39.71.
PYCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.
About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.