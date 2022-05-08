Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Announces Earnings Results

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.58. 503,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

