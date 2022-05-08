PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to post $940.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $767.70 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $537.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 39.45%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCE. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 47.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 461,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

