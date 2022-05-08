PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $23.59 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $889.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 102,819 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

