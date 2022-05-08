Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.