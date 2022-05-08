Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Pentair reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.