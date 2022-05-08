Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.40 Billion

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) to announce $32.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.96 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $27.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $135.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.59 billion to $148.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.52 billion to $142.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

