Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

PECO opened at $33.51 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 137,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1,332.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

