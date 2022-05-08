Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
PECO opened at $33.51 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 137,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1,332.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
