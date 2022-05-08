Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$91,500.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,449,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,423,042.50.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,927.50.

Shares of TSE PNE traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.84. 1,169,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,877. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$624.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.