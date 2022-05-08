Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,043,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,879,000 after acquiring an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

