Pintec Technology Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, May 16th (NASDAQ:PT)

Shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Monday, May 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

