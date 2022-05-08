PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MYPS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 594,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,076. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $602.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -1.56.

MYPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $122,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 204,200 shares of company stock worth $977,155 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

