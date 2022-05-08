Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Issues Earnings Results

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.13, reports. The firm had revenue of C$27.90 million during the quarter.
Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.
Featured Articles
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.