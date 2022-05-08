Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Issues Earnings Results

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.13, reports. The firm had revenue of C$27.90 million during the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

