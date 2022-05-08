PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBTHF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. PointsBet has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

