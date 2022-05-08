Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Potbelly stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $173.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 149.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBPB shares. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

