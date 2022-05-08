Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) is one of 329 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Presidio Property Trust to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -18.85% -7.60% -2.89% Presidio Property Trust Competitors 16.20% -2.20% 2.40%

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -91.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 103.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million -$3.63 million -7.41 Presidio Property Trust Competitors $784.32 million $166.78 million 20.34

Presidio Property Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Presidio Property Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presidio Property Trust Competitors 3854 15167 14719 383 2.34

Presidio Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 19.35%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.38%. Given Presidio Property Trust’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Presidio Property Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Presidio Property Trust peers beat Presidio Property Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

