PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PRCT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 576,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a current ratio of 20.08.
In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
