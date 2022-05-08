Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 444,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,283,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,239 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

