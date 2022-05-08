Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 444,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.
About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.