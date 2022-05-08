Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

NYSE DGX opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.49. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

