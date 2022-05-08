Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Quipt Home Medical reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,967. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.53 million and a P/E ratio of -13.66.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.