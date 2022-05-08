Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 62.63%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.71 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 35.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

