Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) vs. Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Head to Head Contrast

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Range Resources and Royale Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.81 $411.78 million ($0.48) -63.62 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Range Resources and Royale Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 1 10 8 0 2.37 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources presently has a consensus price target of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -2.90% 45.50% 11.29% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Range Resources beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Royale Energy (Get Rating)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

