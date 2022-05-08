Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 6,706,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,909. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

