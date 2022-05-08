REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) versus Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Head-To-Head Contrast

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares REE Automotive and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 57,609.00 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Tesla $53.82 billion 16.66 $5.52 billion $7.37 117.46

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for REE Automotive and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Tesla 8 7 15 0 2.23

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 422.22%. Tesla has a consensus price target of $955.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Tesla.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57% Tesla 13.51% 28.11% 13.93%

Summary

Tesla beats REE Automotive on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

