Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Shares of RLAY traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,293. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $398,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

