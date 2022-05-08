Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Analysts expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to announce $30.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.19 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

Reservoir Media stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

In related news, Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 132,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $33,775,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $4,269,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $1,925,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

