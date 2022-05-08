Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

RGP stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $551.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

RGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,315 shares of company stock worth $652,968. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.