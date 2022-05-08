Reviewing Bright Health Group (BHG) & Its Competitors

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bright Health Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Health Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group $4.03 billion -$1.18 billion -0.97 Bright Health Group Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.68

Bright Health Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group. Bright Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bright Health Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 2 6 2 0 2.00 Bright Health Group Competitors 109 1139 2331 53 2.64

Bright Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.15, suggesting a potential upside of 212.23%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group -27.15% -77.69% -37.73% Bright Health Group Competitors -6.97% -9.35% -6.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bright Health Group peers beat Bright Health Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bright Health Group (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc., a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics. As of December 31, 2021, it worked with approximately 260,000 care provider partners; and operated 180 managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services. The Bright HealthCare segment offers commercial and medicare health plan products to consumers in 14 states and 99 markets. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

