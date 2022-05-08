Reviewing C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) & Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.75% 47.22% 13.91% Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Singularity Future Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $23.10 billion 0.59 $844.24 million $7.08 15.11 Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 18.01 -$6.82 million N/A N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Singularity Future Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3 5 10 0 2.39 Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $108.32, suggesting a potential upside of 1.26%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Singularity Future Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also offers customs broker services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 85,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and air and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

