Reviewing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Matador Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.50 $365.15 million $8.82 5.67 Matador Resources $1.66 billion 3.73 $584.97 million $6.13 8.56

Matador Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 19.71% 42.41% 11.30% Matador Resources 37.28% 34.63% 16.79%

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.83, meaning that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 4 4 0 2.33 Matador Resources 0 1 10 0 2.91

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $74.63, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $55.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Callon Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 323.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 181.3 million stock tank barrels of oil and 852.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

