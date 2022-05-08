Reviewing CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CleanTech Acquisition and Velodyne Lidar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Velodyne Lidar 1 3 1 0 2.00

CleanTech Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus price target of $5.98, indicating a potential upside of 237.85%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar -440.65% -69.35% -56.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Velodyne Lidar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $61.92 million 5.94 -$212.24 million ($1.14) -1.55

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Velodyne Lidar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

