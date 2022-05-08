Reviewing Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies and MeridianLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 MeridianLink 0 4 6 0 2.60

Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.94%. MeridianLink has a consensus price target of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 78.45%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than MeridianLink.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and MeridianLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 8.08 -$16.93 million ($0.04) -396.75 MeridianLink $267.68 million 4.79 -$10.00 million N/A N/A

MeridianLink has higher revenue and earnings than Duck Creek Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of MeridianLink shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of MeridianLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and MeridianLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -2.11% 1.14% 1.01% MeridianLink -3.73% -3.35% -0.90%

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats MeridianLink on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MeridianLink (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

